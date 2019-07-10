News World News

Wednesday 10 July 2019

German leader Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time in month

It followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27

Angela Merkel with the Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking at a public event for the third time in less than a month.

Mrs Merkel’s body shook visibly as she stood at a military honours ceremony alongside the Finnish prime minister in Berlin.

It followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27. As in both those cases the 64-year-old recovered quickly as she started walking.

ipanews_8a6181f7-5455-4873-98f2-8758933ca7c4_embedded244020604
The hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she listens to the national anthem (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The first incident happened in hot weather, and Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water.

The weather was cool at the latest event.

ipanews_8a6181f7-5455-4873-98f2-8758933ca7c4_embedded2509954
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking again (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Mrs Merkel said as she attended the G20 summit in Japan on June 29 that she understands questions surrounding her health, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

