News World News

Tuesday 10 September 2019

German hospital fire leaves one dead and 19 injured

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters in front of the hospital in Duesseldorf (Sascha Rixkens/dpa/AP)
Firefighters in front of the hospital in Duesseldorf (Sascha Rixkens/dpa/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

One person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf, officials say.

City authorities said that the fire broke out late on Monday at Duesseldorf’s Marien hospital.

ipanews_62de59af-d8bf-4218-9691-5577d5cccf49_embedded245164445
The scene outside the hospital (Sascha Rixkens/AP)

A 77-year-old man died at the scene.

Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News