German government and unions agree pay deal for public sector workers

German government officials and trade unions have reached a pay deal for more than 2.5 million public sector workers, ending a lengthy dispute and heading off the possibility of disruptive all-out strikes.

The ver.di union had pressed for a hefty increase as Germany, like many other countries, grapples with high inflation.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said as the deal was announced early on Sunday: “We accommodated the unions as far as we could responsibly do in a difficult budget situation.”

The deal entails one-off payments totalling 3,000 euros (£2,650) per employee, with the first 1,240 euros (£1,095) in June followed by monthly payments of 220 euros (around £195) until February next year.

We went to our pain threshold with the decision to make this compromise Ver.di union chairman Frank Werneke

In March, regular monthly pay for all will be increased by 200 euros (£177), followed by a salary increase of 5.5%. The agreement runs through to the end of 2024.

Ver.di had originally sought a one-year deal with an increase of 10.5%. The agreement was reached on the basis of a proposal by arbitrators who were called in after talks broke down last month.

The union’s chairman, Frank Werneke, said: “We went to our pain threshold with the decision to make this compromise.”

He added that the increase in regular pay next year will amount to a rise of more than 11% for most employees.

Germany’s annual inflation rate has fallen from the levels it reached late last year but is still high. It stood at 7.4% in March.