| 12.5°C Dublin

German court rejects woman’s appeal over neo-Nazi murder spree

A Munich regional court had found Beate Zschaepe guilty in 2018 of 10 counts of murder.

Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich (Matthias Schrader/AP) Expand

Close

Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich (Matthias Schrader/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The only known survivor of a German neo-Nazi group has lost an against her conviction and life sentence over the killing of 10 people, most with migrant roots.

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that Beate Zschaepe failed to demonstrate that her fundamental judicial rights had been violated.

A Munich regional court found Zschaepe guilty in 2018 of 10 counts of murder for her role in the National Socialist Underground group’s killing of nine men — eight of Turkish origin and one of Greek — as well as a police officer between 2000 and 2007.

She was also convicted of membership of a terrorist organisation, participating in two bomb attacks and more than a dozen bank robberies, and of attempted murder for setting fire to the group’s hideout after its existence came to light.

Although Zschaepe denied having been present for any of the killings, the court concluded she was involved in planning each one.

Her two accomplices, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011 following a botched robbery.

She took her case to the constitutional court after Germany’s Federal Court of Justice rejected her appeal last year.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy