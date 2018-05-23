German confectionery company sorry after tweeting Meghan marshmallow picture

A spokesman for Dickmann’s Schokokuesse, a popular sweet in Germany especially among children, apologised for the picture depicting Meghan, who has an African-American mother, as a chocolate-covered marshmallow with a crown, a white dress and wedding bouquet.

Harry and his wife Meghan turn to watch Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they walk down the west steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)

The company deleted the tweet but the top-selling Bild newspaper reprinted it on Wednesday, adding fuel to the controversy.

The chocolate marshmallow was linked in the past to racism.