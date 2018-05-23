News World News

Wednesday 23 May 2018

German confectionery company sorry after tweeting Meghan marshmallow picture

A spokesman for Dickmann’s Schokokuesse said the picture was ‘stupid and embarrassing’, German news agency dpa reported.

The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry on Saturday (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry on Saturday (Chris Jackson/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A German confectionery company has apologised for tweeting a picture of a chocolate-covered marshmallow dressed up as the Duchess of Sussex at her wedding to Prince Harry.

A spokesman for Dickmann’s Schokokuesse, a popular sweet in Germany especially among children, apologised for the picture depicting Meghan, who has an African-American mother, as a chocolate-covered marshmallow with a crown, a white dress and wedding bouquet.

ipanews_b12119ed-8fe9-4ee0-97e9-2ed341caf945_embedded236590382
Harry and his wife Meghan turn to watch Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as they walk down the west steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Ben Stansall/PA)

The company deleted the tweet but the top-selling Bild newspaper reprinted it on Wednesday, adding fuel to the controversy.

The chocolate marshmallow was linked in the past to racism.

Company spokesman Bernd Roessler said the picture was “stupid and embarrassing”, German news agency dpa reported.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News