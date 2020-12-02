German city mourns five killed in car attack

Mourners leave candles and flowers in tribute near the scene of the incident (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP/PA)

Tributes have been left near the scene where five people were killed when a driver hit pedestrians at high speed in the Germany city of Trier.

Lit candles and flowers have been placed at the base of the city’s Roman gate as residents mourn those killed alongside more than a dozen injured in the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A 51-year-old local man arrested at the scene has made a statement to authorities and will face a judge on Wednesday to determine whether he should remain in police custody or be placed in psychiatric care.

Speaking near the makeshift memorial, city mayor Wolfram Leibe said: “The victims and their families need answers.”

Prosecutors investigating the man for murder, attempted murder and other charges said they have no immediate indication of a motive, but there are no signs it was related to terror, politics or religion.

They say he had been drinking heavily before the attack.

Among the five killed were a 45-year-old man and his nine-week-old daughter. His wife and one-year-old son are among the injured and are being treated in a hospital, police said.

The others killed were three women aged 25, 52 and 73.

Police received the first call about the attack just before 1.50pm and apprehended the suspect four minutes later.

Zig-zagging through the pedestrian zone, police said the driver travelled about 800 metres in total, “leaving behind him a trail of dead, injured and rubble”.

