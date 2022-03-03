German authorities have seized a massive yacht belonging to billionaire oligarch Alisher Usmanov at a shipyard in Hungary, part of the European Union’s effort to crack down on associates of Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The craft, a 512-foot boat called the Dilbar, is worth a reported $600m (€540m), according to Forbes, which reported the seizure.

Earlier this week, the EU announced it was freezing Mr Usmanov’s assets, calling him a “pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin,” a man who is “considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the president.”

Read More

Premier League team Everton FC has also dropped sponsorship deals with the oligarch.

Companies belonging to Mr Usamanov, a close associate of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, sponsored Everton’s training ground and various kits for the men’s and women’s teams. They also retained the £30m naming rights for Everton’s proposed new stadium.

“Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine. This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided,” the club said in a statement, adding that it offers its “full support” to Vitalii Mykolenko, a Ukrainian national who plays left-back.

The oligarch has decried the financial penalties against him.

“I believe such a decision is unfair and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation,” Mr Usmanov said earlier this week in a statement. “I will use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation.”