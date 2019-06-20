Georgia police fire tear gas at protesters seeking to storm parliament

Police have fired tear gas at protesters outside the Georgian national parliament after they tried to storm the building to demand the government’s resignation.

Police have fired tear gas at protesters outside the Georgian national parliament after they tried to storm the building to demand the government’s resignation.

Officers earlier turned back an attempt by the crowd to enter the building and then pushed back another surge about two hours later.

Some demonstrators were seen hoisting shields that apparently had been seized from riot police.

A demonstrator stands in front of a police line at the Georgian parliament (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

The unrest was sparked by the appearance on Thursday of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.

Mr Gavrilov has supported independence for the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, over which Georgia lost control in a 2008 war with Russia.

He is also a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is despised by many Georgians.

Protesters help a wounded man after clashes with riot police (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

Georgia and Russia broke diplomatic relations after the war and although steps have been made to restore normal relations, animosity towards Russia is strong and many Georgians resent any sort of official visit by Russians.

The visit of the Russian delegation of the Orthodox assembly already had prompted complaints, but the anger turned into a street protest after Mr Gavrilov sat in the chair of the Georgian parliament speaker during a session of the assembly.

Press Association