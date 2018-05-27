George HW Bush admitted to hospital in Maine

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2pm on Sunday that Mr Bush, 93, is likely to remain in the hospital for a few days.

Mr Bush, who served as president between 1989 and 1993, is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Mr McGrath said he is “awake, alert and not in any discomfort”.