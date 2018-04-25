George H W Bush ‘alert and out of intensive care’

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the 93-year-old former president has been moved to a regular patient room and is expected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital for “several more days”.

Mr Bush is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

Mr McGrath said Mr Bush is “alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends,” and that doctors are “very pleased with his progress”.