George Floyd death: Main take-aways from first week of Derek Chauvin murder trial

The trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd reached the end of its first week as much has come to light about his death following a week of testimony.

Floyd’s death shocked the world and his dying words ‘I can’t breathe’ became a slogan for a movement determined to put an end to police brutality against minorities in the US. It also sparked a movement that triggered worldwide protests against police brutality.

The first week of Chauvin’s trial heard witness statements from bystanders and those who witnessed the final moments of Mr Floyd’s life.

Floyd’s partner also took to the stand to speak about her boyfriend’s death, their life together, the deceased as a person and the effect his death has had on her.

Here is a look at the main revelations from the first week of evidence.

Read More



Monday

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson argues that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide caused by police restraints, was a drug overdose.

"This was not an easy struggle," he said, adding that the screaming of bystanders ended up "causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd."

"Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career," Nelson told the jury.

Prosecutors warned the jury to ignore defense arguments that Floyd's death was caused by an opioid overdose.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell drooped his head and shut his eyes, feigning a stupor, telling the jury that someone overdosing on fentanyl would be unconscious, and not "screaming for their mother."

"That's not what an opioid overdose looks like," he said.

The first witness called by the prosecutors was Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 emergency dispatcher who sent police to the Cup Foods store and watched live surveillance video footage showing a police car rock back and forth outside the store as four officers struggled to get Floyd to stay in the back seat.

She said she watched the video, which was played to jurors, with growing alarm.

"I first asked if the screen had frozen," she said. Each time she looked up, she testified, the officers were still on top of Floyd.

"My instinct is telling me something is wrong," said Scurry, who called a supervising police sergeant.

Jurors heard her say she did not mean to be a "snitch" but she wondered if the officers needed more help.

Expand Close Defense attorney Eric Nelson PIC Pool via Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Defense attorney Eric Nelson PIC Pool via Reuters

Tuesday

Among the witnesses was the teenager who recorded a video viewed by millions worldwide that shows Chauvin using his knee to pin the neck of Floyd to the ground.

Lawyers for Chauvin (45), say he followed his police training and is not guilty of the charges brought by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Frazier, an 18-year-old student, told the court she suffers from social anxiety as she broke down in tears describing her feelings of guilt and anger after witnessing Floyd's arrest.

Genevieve Hansen, who was off-duty when she arrived at the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse.

"I pled and was desperate," she testified on Tuesday, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform.

She said another officer at the scene told her: "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved."

After her increasingly combative exchanges with Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lead lawyer, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sent out the jury and chastised Hansen, warning her not to argue with the court or with lawyers.

Donald Williams, a professional mixed martial arts fighter, also testified about his increasing agitation as he watched the prone Floyd struggle for breath, and was heard on a 911 call trying to report Chauvin for murder.

Expand Close In this image from police body cam video, a Minneapolis police officer approaches George Floyd with a gun drawn, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Floyd's death, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In this image from police body cam video, a Minneapolis police officer approaches George Floyd with a gun drawn, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, as it is shown Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Floyd's death, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)



Wednesday

The jury in former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial heard testimony from a cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd.

It was Christopher Martin, a cashier at the Cup Foods grocery store, who accepted the $20 bill that triggered the events that followed.

Martin (19) told the jury that he made conversation with Floyd, asking him if he played baseball. Floyd seemed to take time to find his words but replied that he played football, Martin said.

"He seemed very friendly, approachable, he was talkative, he seemed to be having just an average Memorial Day, just living his life," Martin recalled. "But he did seem high."

Although the county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide resulting from the police restraint, fentanyl and methamphetamine was found in Floyd's blood at autopsy and Chauvin's lawyers argue the death was really a drug overdose.

Martin sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes. He told the jury he thought the bill was counterfeit and considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, who told Martin to go and confront Floyd, who had got back into a car outside with two other passengers.

Floyd was "just kind of shaking his head and putting his hands in the air, like, 'Why is this happening to me?'" Martin said.

Martin's manager told a coworker to call the police after Floyd and the other passengers refused to come back inside the store.

Martin later said he was upset to see Chauvin on top of Floyd, and went up to another black man on the sidewalk.

"They're not going to help us, this is what we deal with," he recalled telling the other bystander, referring to police.

Martin said he felt guilty.

"I thought if I would not have taken the bill this would have been avoided," he said.

Expand Close Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions on the fourth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 1, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paramedic Zachary Bravinder answers questions on the fourth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 1, 2021 in a still image from video. Pool via REUTERS



Thursday

Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross (45) testified they were a loving couple who struggled with an addiction to painkillers.

Chauvin's lawyers argue Floyd's death was the result of an overdose, but the Floyd family's lawyers said in a statement: "Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with self-medication and opioid abuse and are treated with dignity, respect and support, not brutality."

Months ago the county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide at the hands of police, even though an autopsy found fentanyl in Floyd's blood.

Chauvin told retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger in a brief phone conversation that Floyd was combative during the deadly incident, according to a recording of the call played at the trial.

"We just had to hold a guy down who was going crazy on the back of the passenger floor," Chauvin was heard telling Pleoger. Testifying on Thursday, Pleoger said Chauvin later acknowledged having knelt on Floyd or his neck.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene testified they had to move police off Floyd, who by then had stopped breathing, had no pulse and whose pupils were dilated. "In lay terms," paramedic Derek Smith told the jury, "I thought he was dead."

Expand Close A small painting in memory of George Floyd is seen next to Cup Foods at George Floyd Square while the city of Minneapolis enters its third day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A small painting in memory of George Floyd is seen next to Cup Foods at George Floyd Square while the city of Minneapolis enters its third day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Friday

A Minneapolis homicide investigator said police officer Derek Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force when kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest last May in testimony at Chauvin's murder trial on Friday.

"Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked him what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them."

Zimmerman said officers were responsible for the care of anyone they arrested and are trained to give first aid to an injured or distressed detainee even if they know an ambulance is coming.

"His safety is your responsibility, his wellbeing is your responsibility," he told the jury.

He described how officers are trained only to respond to any threat with a proportionate amount of force.

"Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way," Zimmerman told the jury after prosecutors called him to testify. "They're cuffed. How can they really hurt you, you know?"

And he warned of the dangers of leaving a person in a prone position.

"Once you've secured or handcuffed a person you need to get them out of the prone position as soon as possible because it restricts their breathing," he said.

He offered harsh testimony against the way his former colleague and other officers at the scene restrained Floyd.

"Pulling him down to the ground face down, and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for," Zimmerman said. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that's what they felt, and that's what they would have to feel in order to use that kind of force."

In cross-examination, Zimmerman agreed when Eric Nelson pointed out that the lieutenant does not train officers in how to use restraints and that as an investigator he has to use force less often than a patrolling officer.

Read More





Read More

Reuters