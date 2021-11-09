| 13.3°C Dublin

General Electric announces plans to split into three companies

The US company said on Tuesday that it plans a spin-off of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.

By Associated Press Reporter

General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.

The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately two billion US dollars related to the actions.

GE, based in Boston, also announced that it foresees lowering its debt by more than 75 billion US dollars by the end of the year.

