Games Workshop ups full-year profit forecast
Over the past 12 months Games Workshop shares have soared.
Fantasy miniatures maker Games Workshop has upgraded its profits forecast for the full year.
The Nottingham-based group said that a solid few months of sales in the three months to April 30 will help full-year profits to come in “slightly above expectations”.
Stellar results have been helped by online sales and the continued popularity of tabletop game Warhammer.
In a stock market announcement, the firm said: “Following on from the group’s update on February 5 2018, the good growth trends have continued to the end of April.
“Sales and, given the high operational gearing of the business, profits for 2017/18 to date are therefore slightly above expectations.”
At half-year results in January, the firm unveiled a 54% rise in sales to £108.9 million, while profits jumped from £13.8 million to £38.8 million.
Over the past 12 months, Games Workshop shares have risen by more than 150% as the firm continues to bounce back from a difficult period when sales faltered.
Games Workshop makes 75% of its revenues overseas, so has benefited from the Brexit-induced collapse in the pound.
Shares were up 1% in morning trade.
Press Association