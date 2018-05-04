Games Workshop ups full-year profit forecast

“Following on from the group's update on February 5 2018, the good growth trends have continued to the end of April”

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/games-workshop-ups-fullyear-profit-forecast-36872834.html

“Following on from the group's update on February 5 2018, the good growth trends have continued to the end of April”

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/games-workshop-ups-fullyear-profit-forecast-36872834.html