‘Gaffer’ Stormzy makes his Soccer Aid managing debut

Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut when he steps on to the pitch as the manager of the England side at Old Trafford in June (Soccer Aid/PA Wire)

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

