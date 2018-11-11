Gabon president ‘recovering in Saudi Arabia’ amid health speculation

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is recovering from an undisclosed illness in Saudi Arabia and still performing his duties, according to a statement released on Sunday amid mounting speculation about his health.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is recovering from an undisclosed illness in Saudi Arabia and still performing his duties, according to a statement released on Sunday amid mounting speculation about his health.

The issue is a particularly sensitive one in the Central African nation.

When Bongo’s father died in 2009 after more than four decades in power, Gabonese officials angrily denied French media reports of his death for almost a day, and shut down the internet in the country for several hours.

The statement said that Ali Bongo was suffering dizziness at his hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 24 when he sought medical care at King Faisal Hospital.

The information about the president’s health was “extremely reassuring” and the president “continues to perform his duties”, the presidency said.

The communique came amid a swirl of rumours in Gabon about the president’s health.

Some media reports suggested that Bongo had suffered a stroke, though government spokesman Ike Ngouoni cautioned people about “fake news”.

One of the world’s largest producers of oil, Gabon’s wealth is far from evenly distributed.

About a third of the population, estimated to be below two million people, live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

The elder Bongo, who ruled the oil-rich nation from 1967 until his 2009 death, was viewed by many as the father of the nation.

His time in power, though, was dogged by allegations of corruption and the use of oil profits for personal luxuries, including properties in several European and American cities, and lavish trips abroad.

Ali Bongo won a special presidential election that was held a few months after his father’s death. The opposition claimed it was rigged.

In 2016, protesters took to the streets of the capital, Libreville, and the Parliament building was burned after Bongo’s opponent, Jean Ping, accused Bongo of vote-rigging.

The EU, the United States, and France also expressed concerns about some of the results. Gabon’s constitutional court later upheld Bongo’s victory.

Press Association