Mr Laundrie has been missing for over a month

Partial human remains have been located in a park being scoured by search teams looking for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, NBC has reported in the US.

This comes after the Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called into the Carlton Reserve Park where items belonging to the 23-year-old were found on Tuesday.

Mr Laundrie has been missing for more than a month, and authorities have been searching for the 23-year-old, following the discovery of his 22-year-old fiancé Gabby’s body.

Ms Petito was last seen alive on August 26.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told the FBI and North Port Police that they intended to come to the park on Wednesday to search for him, family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN.

Ms Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton Park in Wyoming and Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue, whose office had already ruled Petito’s death a homicide, said she was killed about three to four weeks before her body was found on September 19.

Her cause of death was confirmed as strangulation.

The disappearance last month of the young woman during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend has made headlines around the world.

Petito and Mr Laundrie, who lived with Mr Laundrie’s parents in North Port on Florida’s west coast, embarked on their trip in early July from New York’s Long Island, where her parents live.

Mr Laundrie has not been seen since September 14, when his parents later said he told them he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve wilderness area.

Police and FBI agents, using divers, tracking dogs and helicopters, have turned up no sign of him in the swampy, alligator-infested wilderness area.