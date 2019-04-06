G7 ministers acknowledge ‘clear differences’ in views on Middle East conflict

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations revealed stark divergences in views on the Middle East as they wrapped up a meeting in France that opened with the goal of finding common ground on contentious global challenges.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations revealed stark divergences in views on the Middle East as they wrapped up a meeting in France that opened with the goal of finding common ground on contentious global challenges.

The diplomats in attendance projected a united front while walking side-by-side along a seaside promenade before they released the agreement from their two-day meeting in Dinard.

The agreement included mildly worded joint commitments on issues such as fighting cyber-crime, giving women bigger peacemaking roles, and engaging with countries in Africa’s Sahel region to combat migrant trafficking.

But what was omitted from the G7’s positions said as much as what was included.

The differences could set the stage for tensions at an August summit of the leaders of the G7 advanced economies – the United States, France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the UK

A European Union official expressed “regret” the document had what she considered to be several glaring omissions that conflicted with non-negotiable positions of the EU.

They included “no reference to a two-state solution” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and “no mention” of the UN Security Council resolution in favour of the Iran nuclear deal, she said.

The official said the language used to describe the G7’s deep concern over Iran’s “continuing support for terrorist organisations and armed militias” was not language EU members tend to use. Four of the G7 nations are in the European Union.

The foreign ministers’ joint statement itself acknowledged “clear differences” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after “an exchange of views.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted the G7 meeting (David Vincent/AP)

The agreement included an initiative to help countries share best practices on encouraging responsible online behaviour.

The group also pledged to encourage the creation of funds to help survivors of sexual violence in danger spots, and to encourage Sahel countries to take steps to end trafficking.

It additionally reaffirmed the G7’s “commitment to a rules-based international order”.

Discord is becoming a theme for the group.

Last June, US President Donald Trump roiled the G7 meeting in Canada by first agreeing to a group statement on trade, then withdrawing support from it and sending a string of negative tweets about the summit and its host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The G7 attendees had earlier put on a united front for the cameras (David Vincent/AP)

On Saturday in Dinard, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was missing from the final group photo after attending Friday’s session. This, combined with the absence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, raised questions about the G7’s relevance.

US officials acknowledged points of discord at the talks hosted by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

US Deputy Secretary of State John J Sullivan, who went in Mr Pompeo’s stead, said Washington would use the G7 forum to galvanise support for Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, whose claim to the presidency is backed by the US and about 50 other countries.

But the meeting failed to change the position of Italy, the sole G7 member state not to back Mr Guaido.

Press Association