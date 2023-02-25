G20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Australia’s treasurer Jim Chalmers, left, meets Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 financial conclave on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India (Indian Finance Ministry/AP)

A meeting of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without a consensus, with Russia and China objecting to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.

The meeting hosted by India issued the G20 chairman’s summary and an outcome document on Saturday saying there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine.

The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Group of Seven major industrial nations announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, just as the talks of the G20 group wrapped up in confusion in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen condemned the “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine” at a session attended by Russian officials and reiterated calls for G20 nations to do more to support Ukraine and hinder Moscow’s war effort.

At the last major G20 meeting, in Bali, Indonesia, in November, leaders strongly condemned the war, warning the conflict was intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy.

The group includes Russia and also countries like China and India, which have significant trade with Moscow.