Funeral under way for firefighter killed in film set blaze

The flag-draped coffin bearing Lt Michael Davidson arrived at the famous cathedral on a fire engine adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue.

Along the route, American flags were draped overhead.

Family and colleagues have gathered outside of the Cathedral for the Mass in honor #FDNY Michael Davidson. #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DFvFnmDE0G

A bagpipe played the mournful strains of Amazing Grace as the casket was carried into the cathedral.

Mr Davidson died early Friday. He had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.