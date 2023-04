Full list of NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and RBS branches to shut

More bank branches are to close across the UK.

Lloyds Group and NatWest Group have announced that they will shut another 81 bank branches between them.

It brings the total closures that have been announced so far this year to 213.

Below is the full list of 81 closures which have been announced by the two groups this week and the date on which they are expected to shut.

Bank of Scotland

Roman Road, Bearsden – July 25Lawnmarket, Edinburgh – July 26Albert Drive, Pollokshields – July 27North Deeside Road, Cults – August 14

Halifax

Rushey Green, Catford – July 18Emersons Green Retail Pk, Bristol – July 19Bridge Street, Tadcaster – August 22Manchester Road, Denton – August 30Kirkgate, Otley – September 5Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe – September 6John Street, Porthcawl – September 7Market Street, Newmarket – September 11Huddersfield Road, Mirfield – September 21

Lloyds

Benton Road, Benton – July 17Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough – July 17Sea Road, Fulwell – July 20Station Road, Chapeltown – July 24Holloway Road, London – July 25Carlton Hill, Carlton – July 26Chesterton Road, Cambridge – July 31High Street, Shepton Mallet – July 31London Road, Hazel Grove – August 1Thavies Inn House, Holborn Circus, London – August 1Threadneedle Street, London – August 2Heol-y-Neuadd, Tumble – August 3Market Street, Eckington – August 9Union Road, New Mills – August 17Grover Walk, Corringham – August 21Long Street, Wotton-Under-Edge – August 23Bridge Street, Downham Market – September 4Market Street, Shirebrook – September 4High Street, Sidmouth – September 5John Street, Porthcawl – September 7Queen Street, Withernsea – September 12Fore Street, Wellington – September 13Station Road, Newburn, Newcastle upon Tyne – September 14Ockham Road South, East Horsley – September 18Commercial Street, Ystradgynlais – September 19Great North Road, Doncaster – September 20

NatWest

Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield – June 27Jail Yard Parade, Rothwell – June 28School Road, Tilehurst – June 28Queensway, Bletchley – June 29Queens Road, Bristol – July 4Whitgift Centre, Croydon – July 4High Street, Deal – July 5Dean Street, London – July 5Hilldene Avenue, Romford – July 6Finney Lane, Heald Green – July 11Holderness Road, Hull – July 11London Road, Isleworth – July 12Wells Road, Knowle – July 12Aldersgate Street, London – July 13High Street, New Malden – July 13Richmond Road, Cardiff – July 18South End, Croydon – July 19High Street, Street – July 19Anchor Road, Aldridge – July 20Park View, Whitley Bay – July 20High Street, Dorking – July 25Broad Street, March – July 25Lincoln Road, Peterborough – July 26Market Street, Tamworth – July 27Market Place, Blandford Forum – August 1Market Place, Wymondham – August 1King Street, Knutsford – August 2High Street, Runcorn – August 2High Street, Stony Stratford – August 3The Shopping Centre, Bournemouth – August 8High Street, Westbury on Trym – August 8Bradford Road, Brighouse – August 9Market Place & Bridge Street Corner, Fakenham – August 10St Thomas Square, Ryde – August 10Fore Street, Hertford – August 15Pavillion Buildings, Brighton – August 16High Street, Christchurch – August 16Fleet Street, London – August 17Garstang Road, Fulwood – August 17Gredley House, Stratford – November 30

Royal Bank of Scotland

High Street, Tranent – July 27Church Street, Johnstone – August 15