Full list of American Golf store closures
About 100 jobs will be lost as 20 stores are discontinued.
A total of 20 American Golf stores are to close as part of a deal which rescued the retailer from collapse on Friday.
The outlets affected are as follows:
– Leatherhead
– Deer Park, Livingston
– Queens Park Golf Course, Crewe
– Great Hadham
– Kingswood Golf Course
– Wrexham
– Ageas Bowl, Southampton
– Northwick
– Romford
– Queens Drive, Nottingham
– Castle Street, Hull
– Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire
– Worcester
– Finchley Road, London
– Lincoln
– Glasgow
– Middlesbrough
– Bristol
– Belfast
– Grandemare, Guernsey
