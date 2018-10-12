News World News

Friday 12 October 2018

Full list of American Golf store closures

About 100 jobs will be lost as 20 stores are discontinued.

The chain is Europe’s largest golf retailer (PA)
The chain is Europe’s largest golf retailer (PA)

By Alys Key, Press Association City Reporter

A total of 20 American Golf stores are to close as part of a deal which rescued the retailer from collapse on Friday.

The outlets affected are as follows:

– Leatherhead

– Deer Park, Livingston

– Queens Park Golf Course, Crewe

– Great Hadham

– Kingswood Golf Course

– Wrexham

– Ageas Bowl, Southampton

– Northwick

– Romford

– Queens Drive, Nottingham

– Castle Street, Hull

– Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire

– Worcester

– Finchley Road, London

– Lincoln

– Glasgow

– Middlesbrough

– Bristol

– Belfast

– Grandemare, Guernsey

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News