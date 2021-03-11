| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fukushima disaster: 10 years on, Japan’s ‘3/11’ is seared into the nation’s collective memory

Country scarred by quake, tsunami and Fukushima disaster, writes JJ O’Donoghue

Fukushima nuclear power station was flooded by the massive tsunami caused by the '3/11' earthquake. Photo: Digital Globe/Reuters Expand

Close

Fukushima nuclear power station was flooded by the massive tsunami caused by the '3/11' earthquake. Photo: Digital Globe/Reuters

Fukushima nuclear power station was flooded by the massive tsunami caused by the '3/11' earthquake. Photo: Digital Globe/Reuters

Fukushima nuclear power station was flooded by the massive tsunami caused by the '3/11' earthquake. Photo: Digital Globe/Reuters

JJ O'Donoghue

March in Japan is a time of winding down, celebrating and preparing for new beginnings. The school year comes to a close, graduation ceremonies fill up the month and workers prepare for the annual shuffle dance of moving to a new outpost.

In the backdrop, the annual ritual and spectacle of cherry blossom season bursts into view. March is a busy but feel-good month.

At precisely 2.46pm on Friday, March 11, 2011, an earthquake so powerful that it shifted the world on its axis, struck Japan’s north-east coast. The ensuing tsunami, which devastated multiple prefectures tethered to the Pacific coastline, killed nearly 20,000 people.

Most Watched

Privacy