Fukushima disaster: 10 years on, Japan’s ‘3/11’ is seared into the nation’s collective memory

March in Japan is a time of winding down, celebrating and preparing for new beginnings. The school year comes to a close, graduation ceremonies fill up the month and workers prepare for the annual shuffle dance of moving to a new outpost.

In the backdrop, the annual ritual and spectacle of cherry blossom season bursts into view. March is a busy but feel-good month.

At precisely 2.46pm on Friday, March 11, 2011, an earthquake so powerful that it shifted the world on its axis, struck Japan’s north-east coast. The ensuing tsunami, which devastated multiple prefectures tethered to the Pacific coastline, killed nearly 20,000 people.

As is well known, the earthquake and tsunami were part of a triple blow, leading to the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima Daichi power station on the coast more than 200km north of Tokyo. Indeed, Fukushima, like the Chernobyl disaster before it, has become a byword for the pitfalls of nuclear power generation.

Ten years on and the events of 3/11, as it is known in Japanese, are seared into the nation’s collective memory: everyone who can remembers where they were when the earth literally shook.

Earthquakes, or tremors, are a regular occurrence in Japan. Disaster drills are an important part of the country’s significant disaster preparedness plans, but nothing really prepares you for the big one and with a magnitude of 9.0, the March 11 earthquake was the biggest recorded in Japan since records began around 1900.

At the time I was hundreds of kilometres away in Osaka, half asleep at a desk in a teachers’ staff room. The entire building shook and shook again – I had never, ever felt anything like it. A colleague shouted “jishin” – earthquake – and that was the first I knew of what was happening.

Precisely an hour later the tsunami, measuring nine metres in places, crashed down on the coastline north of Tokyo. The images of vans fleeing the wave, of tankers and houses being knocked around like they were made of paper, were beamed around the world as it happened.

Akira Yamauchi, an IT specialist now living in Cork, recalled being on the 33rd floor of a Tokyo office building.

“The building shook a lot, especially the top floor which shook like we were on a ship, slowly and loudly. Some people even got sick.”

Unable to make contact with his family, Mr Yamauchi joined thousands of other Tokyo workers on the hours-long walk home as public transport had shut down.

Will Ryan, a Tipperary native who runs An Solas pub in central Tokyo, was out running in the capital when the first tremor hit and he ducked into the entrance of a bank.

“I remember me and the security guard looking out at the street and it was like somebody had lifted up a duvet and shook it up and down a few times. I swear to God, I absolutely…”



Shunsuke Miwa, a close Japanese friend of Mr Ryan’s, was in Iwaki City, Fukushima, working at the fish-processing plant he runs. The steel frame of the building shook and the ground tore open in places.

As news of the earthquake broke, a tsunami warning quickly followed. Luckily the fish factory was located a few kilometres inland, but Mr Miwa was worried about his relations who lived on the coast, all the more so because it was impossible to reach them by phone.

It was the next day before he finally located his cousin, whose first floor had been submerged in water.

“It was devastating,” Mr Miwa said, recalling the destruction from the aftermath of the tsunami.

Like thousands of others he decided to temporarily evacuate from Fukushima to Tokyo, especially as he lived within a 50km radius of the nuclear power plant. That journey was fraught with difficulty: petrol stations were closed, highways blocked and the region was still in the grip of winter weather.

Meanwhile, the entire country was glued to TV screens and smartphones as the meltdowns set off explosions at the power plant.

On the other side of the world in Achill, Lisako Ní Chionnaith-Fukuda, orginally from Kyoto, was nursing her two-week-old daughter while watching the city of Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture go up in flames on NHK World.

“It was scary watching all these images,” said Ms Ní Chionnaith-Fukuda. “As the days went on and the situation got worse and more sad news came in, the worry I had for friends at home just kept increasing.”

Mina Isihara, a book binder from Osaka living in Galway, recalled how unsettling and difficult it was being so far away from her home country while being inundated with news from the disaster.

Ms Ishihara said they never had a strong “Japanese community” in Galway prior to the disaster, but for St Patrick’s Day, shortly after the quake, a few got together and organised a fundraising event, which they called “Japan Day”.

“We were really well supported by local people, and it bound the Japanese community together. It was a small bit of fortune in what was a huge tragedy,” she said.

“When I first saw the images of the tsunami on the TV, it was just surreal,” recalled Miwa Watanabe, a Japanese teacher from Tokyo living in Cork. Like many, the surreal scenes reminded her of a disaster movie.

“My family were in Tokyo and there was no serious damage, but they told me how terrifying it was.”

Indeed, Tokyoites who could were leaving the Japanese capital in droves; the French embassy issued an advisory to its citizens to leave.

Chief among everyone’s concern was the growing alarm over what was happening at the three stricken reactors at Fukushima as the TV news relayed images of helicopters doing fly-bys and dropping seawater on to the reactors.

Kenro Taura, an executive director of Kiko Network, a Japanese environmental NGO, was in Osaka attending a climate change summit. The building swayed so much he thought the epicentre was nearby, when it was hundreds of kilometres away.

Mr Taura’s organisation had been campaigning for Japan to wean itself off its nuclear power dependency long before the quake and tsunami struck. When it did, all of Japan’s 54 nuclear reactors were put offline. Ten years later, less than a dozen are back online.

The disaster that befell Japan has been the costliest ever in the world: the government has spent $360bn in its recovery programme. Subsidies to those most affected have been a strong part of getting people in the region to come back, or stay, and get back on their feet.

Shunsuke Miwa says life for him and his family has for the most part returned to normal, but there have been significant changes. The fish sent to his processing plant are now tested for radiation to ensure safety and maintain consumer confidence.

Another major concern is the radioactive water at the power plant. An avid surfer, Miwa takes to the waves off Fukushima whenever he can. But if the contaminated water is ever released back into the ocean, it will be another sad chapter to the devastating events set off on March 11, 2011.