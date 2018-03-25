Fugitive former Catalan leader Puigdemont being held by police says lawyer
The lawyer for fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says that he is being held by German police.
Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has confirmed to The Associated Press that German police stopped Mr Puigdemont on Sunday when he was crossing the border to enter Denmark. He says Mr Puigdemont is at a police station.
Mr Alonso-Cuevillas says Mr Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain following a failed bid by his regional government in October to declare independence from Spain.
A Spanish Supreme Court judge reactivated an international arrest warrant for Mr Puigdemont on Friday when he was visiting Finland.
Arrest warrants have also been issued for five other Catalan separatists.
Online Editors
