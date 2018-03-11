Fugitive ex-member of Catalan government moves to Scotland

Clara Ponsati, the Catalan former education chief, said on Saturday that she had returned to teaching at the University of St Andrews.

She appears as a faculty member of the School of Economics and Finance on the Scottish university’s website.

Ms Ponsati had been in Belgium ever since fleeing Spain along with Catalan ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont and three other former Cabinet members following an unsuccessful bid to declare independence from Spain in October.