FTSE rally continues amid cooling inflation in Europe

The FTSE 100 continued its string of positive performances this week to strike a new two-week high.

Improving consumer sentiment due to hopes of easing inflation led to a rebound for consumer and commercial real estate shares during Thursday’s session.

London’s top flight moved 0.74%, or 56.16 points, higher to finish at 7,620.43.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC markets UK, said: “We’ve seen another positive day for European markets, with the FTSE 100 pushing up to its highest levels in two weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the Dax which has reversed nearly all its post-March 9 decline.

“The commercial real estate sector has continued its rebound from yesterday, led by British Land and Land Securities in London and Vonovia in Germany.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the picture was particularly positive as Spanish inflation was cut by almost half this month while Germany also reported that prices are cooling.

The Dax rose by 1.26% and the French Cac 40 increased by 1.06% at the close.

Across the Atlantic, stocks also made gains, driven by stronger tech firms, with traders also welcoming lower US GDP growth in the fourth quarter amid predictions the Federal Reserve will pause recent interest rate increases.

Meanwhile, sterling was weaker than the euro after signs of falling inflation across eurozone countries helped to bolster the currency.

The pound was up 0.44% to 1.236 US dollars and fell by 0.06% to 1.134 euros at market close in London.

In company news, energy group SSE was among the day’s stronger performers after it hiked its annual earnings outlook once again despite lower-than-expected power from renewable generation.

The FTSE 100 group, which no longer supplies energy directly to households, said it now expects underlying earnings per share of more than 160p in 2022-23.

The group, which had already improved its guidance in January, saw shares lift by 72p to 1,809.5p.

Elsewhere, Moonpig shares increased in value after the online cards and gifts business recorded its biggest week of sales in the UK before Mother’s Day earlier this month.

The business also assured investors that trading had been “resilient” over the past six months, despite recently revealing it had taken a hit from Royal Mail postal strikes and waning consumer demand.

Shares in the group were up 12.1p at 125.7p.

Ocado had a second strong session of gains as sentiment rebounded following its trading update on Tuesday.

The online retail business closed 49.2p higher at 527.2p, swinging to its highest for three weeks.

The price of oil made further gains following a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, although it stayed below Wednesday’s peaks.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.01% to 79.07 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 49.2p to 527.2p, Land Securities, up 26.8p to 623.4p, JD Sports, up 7.2p to 175.4p, SSE, up 72p to 1,809.5p, and British Land, up 37p to 941p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Phoenix Group, down 23.4p to 543.4p, Aviva, down 14.6p to 405.5p, Abrdn, down 5.6p to 203.1p, Taylor Wimpey, down 2.2p to 119.2p, and Mondi, down 21.0p to 1,283.5p.