FTSE 100 rises as oil prices trade near four year highs

The FTSE 100 climbed to a three week high on Tuesday, topped by Next shares and buoyed by oil majors as crude prices rallied.

London’s blue chip index ended the day up 49.15 points or 0.6% at 7,507.56 points, its highest level since the end of August.

It came as a surge in crude prices raised interest in oil majors, with Royal Dutch Shell’s ‘A’ shares rising 59p to 2,653.5p and BP rising 16.6p to 586.7p .

Brent crude – the global benchmark for oil prices – rose nearly 1% to trade at 82.14 US dollars per barrel, its highest level since November 2014.

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The FTSE 100 is the standout performer in Europe thanks to the benchmark’s relatively high exposure to energy and mining stocks.

“Royal Dutch Shell and BP have helped the British index due to the rally in the underlying oil market.

“Brent crude oil reached its highest level in four years as dealers are concerned about supply, and energy stocks are in high demand on the back of it.”

Retailer Next was the biggest riser on the FTSE 100, as the company raised its profit outlook after a better-than-expected first half.

Shares climbed 7.7% or 394p to 5,518p, despite the high street brand having also outlined the Brexit risks facing the business.

Across Europe, the French Cac 40 was up just 0.05% while the German Dax rose nearly 0.2%

In currency markets, the pound was up 0.3% on the US dollar to trade at 1.316, and rose 0.1% versus the euro to 1.118.

Sterling’s performance was aided by US dollar weakness, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

In UK stocks, Imperial Brands shares were up 22.5p at 2,632p after the Davidoff and Lambert & Butler maker said annual sales of vaping and smoking alternatives were on track to reach up to £1.5 billion by 2020.

The tobacco giant said so-called next generation products will also begin to add to its group profit by the end of its 2018-19 financial year.

British American Tobacco, meanwhile, edged lower by 4p to 3,540p following the appointment of Jack Bowles as its new chief executive.

Mr Bowles will replace Nicandro Durante, who is retiring after nearly 37 years with the company and eight years at the helm.

Away from the top tier, McCarthy & Stone surged 9.8p to 131.1p as the retirement specialist unveiled a major cost-cutting drive that it said could deliver savings of more than £40 million per year by 2021.

Shares in Card Factory slumped 7.2p to 179p after reporting a 14% drop in underlying pre-tax profit to £22.7 million for the half year to July.

It said challenging high street conditions were continuing to drag on profits.

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr fell 3p to 727p despite reporting a 4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits for the first half of the year as well as a 5.5% lift in sales.

Hotel Chocolat rose 6p to 343.5p on news of a 13% rise in annual pre-tax profits to £12.7 million and plans for the chocolatier’s launch in the US and Japan.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Next up 394p at 5,518p, Randgold Resources up 240p at 5,460p, Just Eat up 27.2p at 684.2p, and Glencore up 11.5p at 341.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were International Consolidated Airlines down 27.2p at 659.4p, easyJet down 47.5p at 1,333.5, Smurfit Kappa Group down 72p at 3,060p, and Pearson down 16p at 872p.

Press Association