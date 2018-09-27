London’s blue-chip index was at its highest for almost a month on Thursday, supported by high oil prices.

FTSE 100 hovers near one month high as oil price remains strong

The FTSE 100 closed 33.95 points, or 0.45%, higher at 7,545.44.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was trading at 81.62 US dollars, down slightly on Wednesday’s price but still comfortably ahead of the 80 US dollar mark.

Following Hurricane Florence, which caused fears of disruption to supply, conditions have created a perfect storm for higher oil prices.

Traders are also braced for the US to implement sanctions on Iran in November, hampering its petroleum production.

Adding to supply fears today were comments by Rick Perry, the US energy secretary, who ruled out dipping into the US’s emergency crude reserves.

Shares in BP closed 7.3p higher to 593.3p, while Royal Dutch Shell’s B shares were up 5.5p at 2,679p.

Meanwhile supermarket Sainsbury’s recovered from an initial drop in its shares following the latest update from the competition watchdog on its proposed merger with Asda.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said findings of its so-called phase one inquiry into the deal found potential competition issues for stores in 463 local areas.

Neil Wilson of Markets.com said the release showed that the CMA “may be less well disposed to this deal than the market had thought”.

Although Sainsbury’s took a knock earlier in the day, shares finished the day 0.6p higher at 319.5p.

The CMA’s findings also impacted other grocers on the stock exchange.

Tesco was down 2.3p to 241.6p, but online retailer Ocado was among the best performers, gaining 24.2p to hit 919.8p.

Travel company Tui regained some of the ground lost earlier in the week as it said it was on track despite a knock to demand during the summer heatwave.

Boss Friedrich Joussen said the group was sticking to its forecast for growth of at least 10% in underlying earnings over the year to September 30.

Shares declined earlier in the week after an update from rival Thomas Cook painted a bleak picture of travel trading during the summer, but Tui’s positive tone helped it to rise 36p to 1,453p.

It was less plain sailing for Saga, which reported a fall in half-year profits but claimed it is clawing back customers following a difficult period for the over-50s travel and insurance firm.

Shares in the company were up 5.9p at 131.9p at the close.

The pound was trading slightly up at 1.122 euros but lost ground versus the dollar at 1.310.

In Europe, the French Cac was 0.5% higher and the German Dax was up 0.4% up.

“The mood in Europe is cautiously optimistic, largely because there haven’t been any developments on the trade front,” noted David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica up 4.35p at 153.5p, Pearson up 24.8p at 904.8p, Ocado up 24.2p at 919.8p and Halma up 36p at 1,453p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Carnival down 258p at 4,735p, DCC down 310p at 7,000p, Fresnillo down 24.2p at 805.4p and easyJet down 36p at 1,325.5p.

