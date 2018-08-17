FTSE 100 ekes out gains after rollercoaster week for European stocks

The FTSE 100 eked out gains on Friday but still ended the week lower after a rollercoaster stretch that had investors concerned that Turkey’s financial woes could impact Europe.

The FTSE 100 eked out gains on Friday but still ended the week lower after a rollercoaster stretch that had investors concerned that Turkey’s financial woes could impact Europe.

London’s blue chip index ended the day relatively flat, up just 0.03% or 2.21 points at 7,558.59 points.

However, it was still down around 0.8% for the week.

Across Europe, the French CAC 40 and German DAX ended the day lower by around 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The European session got off to a cautiously optimistic start following on from the mixed session in Asia overnight.

“Trade talks between the US and China will resume next week, and dealers are hopeful, but we will have to wait and see.

“The heightened tensions between the US and Turkey caused the Turkish lira to take a leg lower, and this reignited fears that the European banking system could be shaken by either defaults or non-performing loans from Turkey.”

The FTSE 100 ended the week down 0.8% (PA)

In currency markets, the pound was mixed, up 0.1% versus the US dollar at 1.273 but down 0.1% against the euro at 1.115.

Brent crude prices were up 0.6% at 71.79 US dollars per barrel, making a slight recovery after being hammered earlier in the week over fears that global trade war threats would dampen international appetite for oil.

In UK stocks, Biffa jumped 9p to 243.5p on news that it has clinched a £16.2 million deal to purchase waste and recycling firm Weir Waste Services.

Biffa said the takeover will allow it to increase its footprint in Birmingham, where Weir Waste has a recycling and waste treatment site spanning seven acres.

The company also announced on Friday that it had agreed three other acquisitions for a total of £3.9 million.

RBS shares fell 0.3p to 240.9p. The company confirmed that it had appointed its deputy chief financial officer Katie Murray as its finance head as it continues to search for Ewen Stevenson’s permanent replacement.

He will remain on the board until September 30 and will be on gardening leave until his employment ends on November 30.

The state-owned bank first informed investors of Mr Stevenson’s exit in May, hours before its Edinburgh annual general meeting (AGM).

Interserve rose 0.6p to 57.8p after announcing that it had won a £105 million contract for two new facilities at Durham University.

The outsourcer will design, build, finance and operate two new campus facilities over a 51-year period, acting as part of a consortium that includes Equitix, an asset management firm, and Campus Living Villages UK, a developer of student accommodation.

Debenhams was up 0.89p at 13.23p, as shares continued to be lifted by rumours that retail boss Mike Ashley might merge it with rival department store House of Fraser.

Mr Ashley, who is the founder and chief executive of Sports Direct, announced last week that he was buying House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million.

The news has sparked speculation that the retail tycoon might also swoop on Debenhams, which has issued a number of profit warnings this year, and combine it with House of Fraser.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were RSA Insurance up 10p at 640.8p, Compass Group up 22.5p at 1,697.5p, Associated British Foods up 31p at 2,338p, and Evraz up 5.3p at 466.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta down 16.6p at 827p, Next down 64p at 5,460p, J Sainsbury down 3.6p at 334.6p, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust down 5.6p at 542.7p.

Press Association