FTSE 100 closes higher amid positive investor sentiment

The FTSE 100 enjoyed a day of strong gains on Wednesday as it was boosted by earnings from Apple and positive sentiment surrounding the Chinese economy.

The FTSE 100 enjoyed a day of strong gains on Wednesday as it was boosted by earnings from Apple and positive sentiment surrounding the Chinese economy.

London’s top flight index closed up 107.7 points, or 1.58%, at 6,941.63.

“European bourses broadly moved higher on Wednesday. Markets breathed a sigh of relief over Apple’s results and encouraging China related news, which overshadowed rekindled Brexit nerves.

“Concerns over a slowdown in China have weighed on sentiment in recent sessions. So today’s record earnings by luxury retail LVMH, showing that Chinese demand remained strong was tonic for the markets,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

In stocks, shares in London Stock Exchange Group ended higher after it picked up a near 5% stake in settlement house Euroclear for 278.5 million euros (£241.9 million), as the bourse looks to expand its influence across the continent.

Belgian-based Euroclear provides settlement, custody and collateral management services across Europe and has more than 28.2 trillion euro (£24.5 trillion) assets under custody.

The deal comes just two months before Brexit, which threatens to take business away from the LSE, including clearing derivatives trades for EU clients.

LSE shares closed up 60p at 4,590p.

Shares in CYBG slipped as the Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank owner suffered an investor backlash over bonuses for top bosses after more than a third of shareholders voted against its executive pay plans.

The group – which recently snapped up Virgin Money for £1.7 billion – said 34.2% of investor votes were made against its pay plans at its annual general meeting (AGM) in Melbourne, Australia.

The investor rebellion comes after CYBG revealed plans to boost payouts and bonuses for chief executive David Duffy and chief financial officer Ian Smith.

Shares closed down 1p at 183.9p

The pound, meanwhile, was licking its wounds after falling sharply late on Tuesday in the wake of yet another Brexit farce in Parliament, where Theresa May supported an amendment that rejected her own Brexit deal which the Prime Minister has spent two years negotiating.

Sterling was flat versus the US dollar and euro at 1.306 and 1.144 respectively.

Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTMm, said: “With less than two months until the official Brexit divorce date and Brussels warning that the backstop is ‘not open for renegotiation’, the odds of an extension to Article 50 are rising.

“While this scenario has the potential to support the pound as investors completely discount fears of a no-deal Brexit, the continued uncertainty will most likely cloud the currency’s medium- to longer-term outlook.”

Across Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 0.33% and France’s CAC rose 0.95%.

A barrel of Brent crude was trading at 62.5 US dollars, a rise of 2%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were British American Tobacco up 122p at 2,632p, Melrose up 6.75p at 170.45p, DS Smith up 13.7p at 348.1p and Hikma up 61p at 1,590p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown down 44p at 1,640.5p, Hiscox down 11p at 1,430p, Auto Trder down 2.4p at 452p and Centrica down 0.6p at 137.45p.

Press Association