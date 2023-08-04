Front door daubed with Sharon Tate’s blood after Charles Manson murders sparks auction bidding frenzy

Followers of cult leader Charles Manson slaughtered everyone inside the mansion at 10050 Cielo Dr. early on Aug. 9, 1969 - including actress Sharon Tate, whom they stabbed 16 times as she begged for her life and the life of her unborn baby.

Before slipping into the night, the killers used a towel dipped in Tate's blood to smear the word "PIG" on the front door.

It would soon become one of the most notorious crimes in American history.

Now, the once-bloodstained door is for sale. Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies are putting the macabre artifact on the auction block as part of their "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty" event, through which they plan to sell more than 1,400 of "the most iconic and fascinating objects synonymous with Hollywood's greatest legends and the world's most famous cultural figures" between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

The former front door of 10050 Cielo Dr. is already outstripping expectations. The auction house estimated it would sell for between $2,000 and $4,000. With more than a month before the auction is held, bids have reached $25,000, highlighting the enduring fascination with high-profile, gruesome crimes and the objects tied to them, an attraction that has given rise to the "murderabilia" industry.

The Daily News front page of August 10, 1969.

"People pay crazy money for this kind of stuff," said Bonn, author of "Why We Love Serial Killers."

On Aug. 8, 1969, Tate, 26 and eight months pregnant, spent time with friends at the mansion she had started renting six months earlier with her husband, film director Roman Polanski. Earlier that summer, the newlyweds had traveled around Europe, where Tate filmed "12 + 1," while Polanski scouted locations for a movie.

Tate returned to their home on July 17, while Polanski remained in London. On Aug. 8, friends Wojciech Frykowski and coffee heiress Abigail Folger, who had housesat for the couple, were still staying at the estate. Tate's ex-fiancé, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, came to the house around 6 that evening to join the group.

Manson, who had built a cult by indoctrinating disaffected youths into his "family" while preparing them for a race war he called "Helter Skelter," had told a team of his followers to go to 10050 Cielo Dr. and "kill everyone on the premises."

Sometime in the early morning of Aug. 9, those four followers climbed over the estate's driveway gate. The group forced its way into the house, repeatedly beating, stabbing and shooting Tate and her three friends. A fifth victim, Steve Parent, an acquaintance of the property's caretaker, was shot in his car outside the house.

The following night, another team of Manson disciples broke into a home in a different affluent Los Angeles neighborhood and brutally killed Leno LaBianca, a grocery store executive, and his wife, Rosemary.

In an effort to incite a race war and mislead police, the intruders smeared bloody slogans, such as "Death to Pigs" and "Rise," on walls and furnishings, along with paw prints characteristic of the Black Panthers.

The crimes have captivated and horrified the country ever since.

The front door stayed at 10050 Cielo Dr. through the 1970s and '80s, according to Julien's Auctions. It was still there in 1992 when Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor bought the property and, referencing what had happened 23 years earlier, created an at-home studio he called "Le Pig."

Reznor took the door with him as a souvenir when he moved out a year later before the house was destroyed, the auction house wrote on its website. He installed the door at the front of his Nothing Studios in New Orleans, where it remained until the property was abandoned.

The door ultimately made its way to Christopher Moore, who initially wanted to install it in an old church he owned, TMZ reported. But when the historical district blocked him, he decided to auction it off.

People's fascination with serial killers stems from competing desires to understand and distance ourselves from them, said Bonn, the criminologist.

He compared it to drivers rubbernecking as they go by a crash on the interstate. If we look long enough, maybe we'll understand chance, luck, fate - something, Bonn said.

People experience a similar feeling of "but for the grace of God go I" when considering serial killers, he added.

Actress Sharon Tate.

"It terrifies us so much that I think almost subconsciously, we think that if we can somehow just wrap our minds around it and figure it out, then maybe it's not so frightening after all," Bonn said.

At the same time, serial killers' depravity can be a source of comfort while dealing with our own imperfections. "We can say, maybe I'm not the best father in the world and not the best husband, the best son, the best brother or whatever, but at least I don't kill any people like [serial killer] Jeffrey Dahmer," Bonn said.

Collecting murderabilia is an escalation of the fascination for those no longer satisfied by merely watching the latest true crime documentary. Some collectors are mesmerized by "the talisman effect," the idea that an object once held by a serial killer might transfer their energy or power to its new owner.

"So to the extent that you own it, it's like you're special, too," Bonn said.

And some are just hoping to capture some sort of "demi-celebrity" by owning an object like Dahmer's glasses, which were selling last year for $150,000.

Regardless of the motive, trading in murderabilia is "very callous" and hurts victims and their families, Bonn said. Most relatives are "disgusted and horrified" when they see killers getting attention or even being worshiped.

"When people obsess, collect and glorify either the killer or the stuff - their murderabilia - it's just like opening old wounds, and they're being harmed again," Bonn said. "They have to live through this every time something like this happens."