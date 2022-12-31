| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Messi to Musk: The people who defined the year

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher on 16 figures who made the headlines this year — whether they shaped key events, excelled in their field or brought a sprinkling of much-needed joy to our lives

Montage design by Paula Dallaghan Expand

Close

Montage design by Paula Dallaghan

Montage design by Paula Dallaghan

Montage design by Paula Dallaghan

Kim Bielenberg and John Meagher

Each of these individuals has made a powerful impact, both in Ireland and on the world stage.

Volodymyr Zelensky

The leader who rallied Ukraine to resist Putin, in a case of life imitating art

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy