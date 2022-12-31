From Messi to Musk: The people who defined the year

Each of these individuals has made a powerful impact, both in Ireland and on the world stage.

The leader who rallied Ukraine to resist Putin, in a case of life imitating art

Zelensky inspired Ukrainians and won global praise for his courage and defiance in resisting Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country.

At the start of the conflict on February 24, the former actor seemed an unlikely wartime leader.

He had shot to fame in Servant of the People, a popular television series in which he played a teacher who is elected president. In real life, he won an election in 2019 with more than 73pc of the vote, but many were sceptical about his qualifications for the post.

But since the invasion he has proved his critics wrong, rallying his country to fight back after many feared Vladimir Putin’s forces would be victorious within a matter of days.

News agencies reported that he rejected an offer to be evacuated from Kyiv from the US government. His reply, according to a US intelligence official, was: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Wearing his trademark olive green T-shirt, often unshaven and always impassioned, Zelensky has cajoled western leaders to help Ukraine with arms supplies and sanctions against his adversaries.

Asked in June how long Ukraine could hold out, he said: “We do not hold out, we fight, and our nation will fight to the end. This is our home, we are protecting our land, our homes.”

Of course, Ukraine’s future and the plight of its leader remain uncertain.

Ukrainian troops may have pushed the Russians back in many areas and the city of Kherson was liberated in November.

But by the middle of this month, Putin still had the capacity to inflict enormous damage.

Heavy fighting in the country’s east and south continued into the winter while drone and missile strikes on key power infrastructure kept many Ukrainians in the cold and dark. KB

Charles III

Britain’s longest-serving heir finally ascends to the throne, though trouble beckons

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September was seen by many as the end of an era for Britain. She had been on the throne for 70 years — making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the longest-serving female monarch anywhere. The UK observed 10 days of mourning.

At 73, her eldest son Charles finally became king and in the period immediately after her death, he undertook a whistle-stop tour, including Belfast, where he met Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson. His coronation will take place in May.

Royal watchers in the Republic will be fascinated to see if the king continues his frequent visits here. Earlier in the year, Charles and the now Queen Consort, Camilla, visited Waterford and Tipperary on an official state trip.

Charles has had plenty to contend with in the wake of his mother’s death. Some raised concerns about the veracity of the latest season of The Crown, but that was in the ha’penny place when another Netflix series, the much trumpeted Harry & Meghan, found his youngest son and his daughter-in-law throwing mud from the other side of the Atlantic. JM

Sharon Horgan

Critical success for creator of Bad Sisters, one of this year’s stellar Irish dramas

In an era of seemingly unlimited choice when it comes to TV, delivering a “must-watch” drama series is harder than ever. But Sharon Horgan — whose track record was already remarkably impressive — managed to do just that with the deliciously binge-worthy Bad Sisters.

Horgan developed the Apple TV+ show, was executive producer and wrote much of the script as well as starring as the eldest of five Irish sisters, four of whom have a legitimate loathing of the fifth’s awful husband.

An exceptional cast — including Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, rising talent Daryl McCormack and Danish actor Claes Bang (as horrendous hubby John Paul) — helped elevate the Dublin-set drama ahead of the pack. Rather than make all 10 episodes available at once, Apple drip-fed a new instalment each week — an old-school approach that delivered an excellent final episode resolution. It was soon commissioned for a second season.

There had been high hopes for another Irish-set drama series, but Conversations with Friends failed to come close to the excellence or cultural impact of that other Sally Rooney adaptation, Normal People. Although the same director — Lenny Abrahamson — was at the tiller, the drama just didn’t connect as successfully, possibly due to some odd casting choices. JM

Charlie Bird

Broadcaster climbs to the top with fundraising campaign

Bird raised his climbing stick in triumph to a crowd of followers in April as he reached the top of Croagh Patrick.

He was accompanied by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Neasa, and many others across Ireland and further afield who joined in the inspirational “Climb with Charlie” fundraising initiative.

Bird started his high-profile campaign after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year. By the middle of this year, he had raised more than €3m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the mental health charity Pieta. He said he was blown away by the response.

Later in the year, he started another fundraising initiative for the Samaritans. On top of his these efforts, Bird appeared in a documentary and published his biography Time and Tide, co-written by the journalist Ray Burke.

At the launch of the book, his former RTÉ colleague Seán O’Rourke said that Bird had transformed his bleak diagnosis into an epic journey that has inspired and given hope to countless people. KB

Michelle O’Neill

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader enjoys seismic boost in Northern Ireland’s elections

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader had a momentous year. For the first time, the party achieved the largest proportion of votes in a Northern Irish election. It was a seismic change after a century of unionist majority rule.

In truth, the result should not have been a surprise. The Northern Ireland census figures showed that for the first time Catholics outnumber Protestants. But while O’Neill was the would-be first minister, a government could not be formed. Sinn Féin accused the DUP of “hiding behind” the Northern Ireland protocol for its refusal to enter into power-sharing at Stormont.

King Charles seemed less than impressed with the largest unionist party on a state visit to Northern Ireland. After greeting Michelle O’Neill warmly, he was decidedly cold to Jeffrey Donaldson — an exchange that was widely commented on.

Sinn Féin’s apparent popularity south of the border showed no sign of abating, with poll after poll putting the party well ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Mary Lou McDonald’s popularity continues to be high, although she was irked by Shane Ross’s biography of her.

Meanwhile, her desire to see a united Ireland in her lifetime was dealt a blow by a survey at the beginning of this month that showed 50pc of people in Northern Ireland want to remain in the United Kingdom while just 27pc want to unify with the Republic. JM

Elon Musk

Eccentric tech mogul unlikely to recoup his $44bn outlay

Although many of those who spend a good chunk of their waking lives on Twitter might think it captures modern life as we know it, great swathes of the population favour other platforms, if they can be bothered with social media at all. None of that stopped the world’s richest man, the ever-opinionated Elon Musk, from splashing $44bn on Twitter this year — and causing all manner of ructions as soon as he got his hands on it.

The South Africa-born entrepreneur was already something of a maverick who demanded hardcore work practices from employees at his companies Tesla and SpaceX, and he doubled down on that reputation at Twitter. One of his first acts was to fire half the workforce, although the head of the Irish operation, Sinéad McSweeney, secured a High Court injunction preventing the social media giant from terminating her employment.

Musk seemed to spend much of the year at war against “wokeism”, posting inflammatory tweets and suspending the accounts of critics, including journalists. He was ridiculed for introducing a payment model for “blue tick” verification. Few analysts think he has much chance of recouping his gargantuan outlay. In mid-December he conducted a Twitter poll on whether he should stay at chief executive and promised to follow through when a majority said he should go.

On the whole, it was a bleak year for the tech industry, with job lay-offs, recruitment freezes and scaled-back plans the order of the day. The downturn effected all the big players, including Facebook and Stripe. JM

Mahsa Amini

Young woman whose death in police custody sparked wave of Iranian protest

Iran’s clerical rulers faced the biggest protests in years after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the “morality police” who enforce strict dress codes.

Amini, from Iran’s Kurdistan region, was detained in Tehran for “inappropriate attire”.

Her family suggested that police beat her up in a police van after her arrest — an allegation that was rejected by police, who claimed she had a heart attack.

Protests erupted during her funeral in Saqez, her home town. Security forces fired tear gas and the protests spread on social media.

Chants of “death to the dictator” were heard, with many young women removing their headscarves.

Crowds gathered around the University of Tehran, shouting: “Woman, life, freedom.”

The Iranian government blamed foreign agents for organising the demonstrations, which eventually turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from varied backgrounds.

Iran’s World Cup team refused to sing their anthem before their opening World Cup match in a sign of support for the protests. By mid-December, at least 490 protesters, including 68 children and 62 security personnel, had been killed during the unrest, according to the Human Rights Activists’ News Agency.

It also reported the arrest of more than 18,000 people in connection with the protests. KB

Ciara Mageean

Record-breaking runner wins praise from the legendary Sonia O’Sullivan

In an interview in 2019, Ireland’s great middle-distance runner spoke about her desire to run the 1500m in less than four minutes. “It’s not so much that I’m obsessed with four now,” Mageean said, “it’s 3.59 that keeps going around in my head.” In September, at a Diamond League event in Brussels, she ran 3.56.63, to not only smash four but to also break Sonia O’Sullivan’s long-standing national record. The Co Down athlete had enjoyed a fantastic summer on the track and O’Sullivan was among the first to congratulate her.

It was a very good year for Ireland’s female athletes. The country’s most thrilling sprinter, Rhasidat Adeleke, won gold at the 100m and 200m at the Under-20 European Athletics championships, setting a new Irish record in the latter distance, and she was among the country’s star performers at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Mayo’s Sinéad Diver proved that age is sometimes just a number when, at 45, she broke the Irish record for the marathon. She also broke the Australian record: Diver has been living in Australia and representing that country for a number of years. JM

Lionel Messi

Messi confirms that he is the greatest after World Cup feat against France

In case there was any doubt, Lionel Messi confirmed his status as the greatest player of the 21st century when he led Argentina to victory in the World Cup final in Qatar.

He had already won four Champions League titles and 10 Spanish leagues with Barcelona, as well as the Copa America with Argentina. But until December 18, the one jewel that was missing in the Messi crown was a World Cup win.

There was a perception that he still had to win the tournament for his country in order to match the achievements of his legendary compatriot Diego Maradona.

The tournament got off to an inauspicious start with a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia — a country, coincidentally, for whom Messi is being paid a reported €25m to act as a tourism ambassador — but Argentina then had a run of five victories on their way to the final.

Inevitably, the showdown between Argentina and France was billed as a battle between the veteran Messi at the age of 35 and the young pretender, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé.

For once, the event lived up to the hype, with both players excelling. Messi scored twice and Mbappé came away with a hat-trick in a thrilling match that was decided in favour of Argentina on penalties.

While Mbappé scored one more goal than Messi over the tournament with eight goals to win the Golden Boot award, the Argentinian maestro achieved his ultimate ambition in lifting the cup and was declared player of the tournament. KB

Coleen Rooney

Wagatha victorious in high-profile libel case

After weeks of feverish media coverage, Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-footballer Wayne, emerged victorious in the Wagatha Christie libel trial.

The loser was Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy. The whodunnit celebrity tale began three years ago when Rooney carried out a “sting” operation to find out who was leaking stories from her private Instagram account to journalists at The Sun. Rooney identified the culprit with the now infamous words posted on Instagram: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Vardy denied leaking information to the newspaper and sued Rooney for libel. She faces huge legal bills after her claim was dismissed.

Rooney welcomed her victory but said: “It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people.” KB

Fr John Joe Duffy

Compassionate parish priest provides solace to crisis-hit Creeslough

It was a tragedy that ripped apart a community and traumatised the entire country. The October 7 explosion at a filling station in Creeslough, Co Donegal — seemingly caused by a gas leak, but still under investigation — claimed the lives of 10 people and injured eight others.

There was praise for the emergency services and for those who contributed to a nationwide fundraising campaign — more than €1m was raised in the first week alone — but parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy is deserving of special mention. Not only did he preside at each of the victim’s funerals, but he was ever-present for the parishioners too. The “Donegal Page” on Facebook captured the sentiments of many. “What [Fr Duffy] has done over the past week is simply amazing. After such immense tragedy in his parish, he has managed to be there for everyone… yet, through his own grief, he was composed and delivered each funeral service stressing all the individual talents and stories that summed up the lives of those who perished.”

Lucy Easthope, a British expert on disaster management, told the Independent that community leaders, including the clergy, would be essential in helping Creeslough’s community to cope in the months and years to come. JM

Liz Truss

The prime minister with the shelf life of a lettuce

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history when she announced her resignation after just 44 days in office.

Until then, the shortest-serving PM had been George Canning, who died in August 1827. His total was 19 days.

In a year of three prime ministers, Truss succeeded Boris Johnson after winning a clear victory over Rishi Sunak in a leadership contest.

Two days later, Queen Elizabeth died (Truss was the 15th PM of her reign), the UK went into a period of mourning and ordinary politics was suspended.

Truss’s undoing was her adherence to low-tax ideology in circumstances where the country was facing a cost-of-living crisis and was desperately short of cash.

Together with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, dubbed Kami-Kwasi, she introduced a mini-budget with £45bn of tax cuts, funded by borrowing. This sent financial markets into tailspin and caused the value of the pound to collapse.

But then she had to do a series of U-turns, and ended up firing her one-time staunch ally and friend Kwarteng.

“That is the shelf-life of a lettuce,” The Economist magazine commented on the unfolding drama, sparking a spate of lettuce memes on social media. The Daily Star even ridiculed the PM by starting a YouTube livestream of a decaying lettuce to see if it would outlast her. It did.

Her authority quickly expired — and increasing numbers of Tory MPs were calling for her to go.

After Truss quit, Sunak took over, becoming the fourth person to occupy the 10 Downing Street since the resignation of David Cameron in 2016 over the Brexit referendum he had called. KB

Rory McIlroy

Golf’s moral driving force returns to the top of his sport

It has been a memorable year for Ireland’s leading golfer. Rory McIlroy returned to the top of the global golf rankings, winning the prestigious season-long FedEx cup in the United States. He also, alongside Tiger Woods, became the moral leader for those who want to resist massive cash offers from the new Saudi-backed golf tour.

The tour is seen by its critics as a form of sportswashing by a regime renowned for its dismal human rights record.

With a winner’s prize of $4m for each tournament and huge signing on fees, it is easy to see why it would be tempting to join, but McIlroy said: “Any decision you make in your life purely for money usually doesn’t end up going the right way. If you believe in something, I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do.” KB

Jessie Buckley

Kerry actress racks up the accolades as she is acclaimed as a modern polymath

Buckley was described as a “perfectly modern polymath” after she was nominated for an Oscar and a Mercury music prize in the same year.

The Kerry woman has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in cinema after she picked up the nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her part in The Lost Daughter, even if she eventually lost out to Ariana DeBose.

Alongside that, she recorded an acclaimed folk album, For All Our Days That Tear the Heart, with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, for which she secured the Mercury Music Prize nomination.

The reviews have been glowing. Mojo praised her record’s “unbrushed bohemian intensity”. “An album that sounds years in the maturing,” said Uncut.

Buckley shot to fame in 2008 when she came second in the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything and in recent years has starred in the indie hits Wild Rose and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well in HBO’s mini-series Chernobyl.

None of this will come as any surprise to friends who grew up with her in Killarney, where she starred in productions of the local musical society. KB

Vera Pauw

Manager of the Ireland women’s football team who has raised the bar

If Ireland’s men’s football team seemed to teeter from one pitiful performance to another, their female equivalents gave fans of the beautiful game something to cheer when they beat Scotland away to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Much of the plaudits were reserved for their Dutch manager, who, it is wildly acknowledged, has greatly raised the bar since being appointed in 2019. Vera Pauw arrived in Ireland with a fine track record, and thanks to the talents of such luminaries as Katie McCabe, she has helped boost the profile of women’s football enormously here.

Pauw endeared herself to many when she spoke with startling honesty about the rape and sexual abuse she had suffered at the hands of an “official” during her playing days in Holland.

This month, it emerged that some players at Houston Dash, the club she managed before being appointed by the FAI, accused her of “body shaming” them. Pauw rejected the claims and criticised the way the club’s investigation into the matter was conducted.

The row did little to harm her reputation here. The achievements of her Ireland squad were in stark contrast to the women’s teams in other sports. The hockey team finished bottom of the pool in the World Cup, while the rugby side won just two of their five Six Nations matches. JM

Eoghan Daltun

Tireless advocate who created an Irish Atlantic rainforest

The perils of climate change loomed large for much of the year and the issue was underlined in October when a UN expert warned that it was the greatest threat the world has ever faced.

While China’s ongoing pollution problem and the environmental fallout of Russia’s assault on Ukraine grabbed the headlines, many despaired about Ireland’s track record. Public officials were campaigning against cycle lanes in urban areas and it became clear that ambitious targets to supplant fossil fuel-run cars with electric variants are unlikely to be reached unless the charging infrastructure is overhauled.

It could be difficult to find positive stories, but one of them came in the form of Dubliner Eoghan Daltun, who has successfully conserved his parcel of land on the Beara Peninsula as a temperate rainforest.

Daltun isn’t just passionate about the plant and animal life in his mountainous holding; he has been a tireless campaigner for Ireland to re-embrace a more sustainable landscape, the sort we had before intensive farming took its toll. His book about his work, An Irish Atlantic Rainforest, was a winner at the An Post Irish Book Awards in November.

“Nature is so forgiving,” he told the Independent. “Once we give it a chance, extraordinary things are possible.” JM