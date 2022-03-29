| 12.2°C Dublin

From Abramovich’s A-list dream boat to Putin’s €626m mega-vessel — inside Russia’s super-yacht super-league

The Eclipse superyacht, owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Photo: Reuters/Joe Skipper Expand
The Scheherazade 459-foot superyacht docked at the shipyard in Marina Di Carrara, Italy, believed to be owned by Vladimir Putin. Photo: Francesco Mazzei/Bloomberg Expand
The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Photo: Reuters/Yoruk Isik Expand
Solaris, a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Photo: Ihlas News Agency via Reuters Expand
Andrey Melnichenko&rsquo;s Sailing Yacht A Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Expand
Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Winning//File Photo Expand
Pop superstar Beyonce. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Expand
Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Expand

Andrey Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A

Igor Sechin’s superyacht has a helipad that converts into a swimming pool. Viktor Rashnikov’s seven-deck vessel comes with six pools for its 28 guests.

The jacuzzi on Dmitry Pumpyansky’s boat is a hit with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Lewis Hamilton – or at least it was, before the Russian steel magnate’s beloved boat was seized in Gibraltar as part of a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse among oligarchs’ mega-yachts since the start of the Ukraine war.

