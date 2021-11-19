| 11.2°C Dublin

Friday prayers campaign encourages Kosovo Muslims to get the jab

Medical teams waited in mosques’ yards to inoculate believers as imams urged the faithful to take the medication.

Kosovo Albanian Muslim Egzon Daka is inoculated after Friday prayers (STR/AP) Expand

Kosovo Albanian Muslim Egzon Daka is inoculated after Friday prayers (STR/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

They are cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers.

Friday prayers (STR/AP) Expand

Friday prayers (STR/AP)

Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the Delta variant which has been noted recently in the country.

Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday.

Some 42% of the 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.

