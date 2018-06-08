Fresh evacuations ordered at Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire

Disaster agency Conred said there were dangerous flows of volcanic material, water and sediment through four canyons on Friday morning, and other areas could also be affected.

Police officers walk in the disaster zone (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Conred is telling residents of the town of El Rodeo to leave their homes. Some had recently returned.

About 200 people are still missing, and the toll of those confirmed dead is expected to rise.