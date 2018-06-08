News World News

Friday 8 June 2018

Fresh evacuations ordered at Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire

At least 109 people died after the volcano erupted this week.

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Guatemalan authorities have ordered new evacuations due to activity at the Volcano of Fire, which killed at least 109 people after a violent eruption this week.

Disaster agency Conred said there were dangerous flows of volcanic material, water and sediment through four canyons on Friday morning, and other areas could also be affected.

Police officers walk in the disaster zone (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Conred is telling residents of the town of El Rodeo to leave their homes. Some had recently returned.

About 200 people are still missing, and the toll of those confirmed dead is expected to rise.

Press Association

