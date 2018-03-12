Fresh blast injures woman in Texas following previous deadly explosions

Austin-Travis County emergency services tweeted that an explosion on Monday in south-east Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been taken to hospital. A second woman from that address has also been taken to hospital with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one which exploded earlier on Monday.

Police chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the deadly blast on Monday is linked to a package bomb on March 2 which killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.