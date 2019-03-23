News World News

Saturday 23 March 2019

French yellow vest protests staged amid enhanced security

Authorities also deployed soldiers to protect sensitive sites and allow police forces to focus on maintaining order during the protests.

Riot police officers take position during last week’s yellow vests demonstration (Christophe Ena/AP)
Riot police officers take position during last week’s yellow vests demonstration (Christophe Ena/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The French government has vowed to strengthen security as yellow vest protesters staged a 19th round of demonstrations, following last week’s riots in Paris.

Authorities banned protests from the capital’s Champs-Elysees avenue and central areas of several cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille and Nice in the south, and Rouen in western France.

New Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who took charge following last week’s protests, said specific police units have been created to react faster to any violence.

ipanews_5e8fd803-d4b4-4766-9a8e-7fca014bdd92_embedded241810629
The yellow vests protests turned violent last week (Christophe Ena/AP)

Authorities also deployed soldiers to protect sensitive sites and allow police forces to focus on maintaining order during the protests.

In Paris, yellow vests issued calls for a gathering on Trocadero plaza, next to the Eiffel Tower, and a demonstration from the south of the capital to Montmartre neighbourhood.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News