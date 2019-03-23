French yellow vest protests staged amid enhanced security

The French government has vowed to strengthen security as yellow vest protesters staged a 19th round of demonstrations, following last week’s riots in Paris.

Authorities banned protests from the capital’s Champs-Elysees avenue and central areas of several cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille and Nice in the south, and Rouen in western France.

New Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who took charge following last week’s protests, said specific police units have been created to react faster to any violence.

The yellow vests protests turned violent last week (Christophe Ena/AP)

Authorities also deployed soldiers to protect sensitive sites and allow police forces to focus on maintaining order during the protests.

In Paris, yellow vests issued calls for a gathering on Trocadero plaza, next to the Eiffel Tower, and a demonstration from the south of the capital to Montmartre neighbourhood.

