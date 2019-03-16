French yellow vest protesters clash with police in Paris

French yellow vest protesters have clashed with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as they kicked off their 18th straight weekend of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

The violence started when protesters threw smoke bombs and other objects at officers along the Champs-Elysees — scene of repeated past rioting — and started hitting the windows of a police van. Riot police then retreated, with protesters kicking the side of the large truck.

Later, water cannon unleashed bursts from a side street to try to push back protesters clustered between a Cartier boutique and a Mont Blanc store.

Yellow vests protesters gather on the Champs Elysees (Christophe Ena/AP)

Police fired tear gas that spread across the cobblestone street surrounding the Arc de Triomphe.

A fire was set outside a sandwich store on the Champs-Elysees, and a burning vehicle was seen next to luxury boutique Kenzo nearby.

Boutiques including luxury brand Lacoste were smashed up, and mannequins thrown out of the broken windows.

An eatery called Fouquet’s, which is popular with politicians and celebrities, was vandalised.

Paris police said that 44 people were arrested by midday. Bracing for a potential increase in protester numbers and violence, the French capital deployed more police on Saturday than in previous weekends.

Police closed down several streets and fanned out around the Right Bank.

Aucun doute permis : ils appellent à la violence et sont là pour semer le chaos à Paris.

Des professionnels de la casse et du désordre équipés et masqués ont infiltré les cortèges.

Ma consigne au @prefpolice : répondre avec la plus grande fermeté à ces attaques inadmissibles. pic.twitter.com/ihOzZRittU — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) March 16, 2019

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner ordered police to retaliate against “inadmissible” acts, and condemned those who “call for violence and are here to sow chaos in Paris”.

After dwindling numbers in recent weekends, protesters are hoping their latest day of action can breathe new life into their movement against a president seen as favouring the elite.

Yellow vest groups representing teachers, unemployed people and labour unions were among those that organised dozens of rallies and marches in the capital and around France.

#ActeXVIII A Paris, des individus radicaux, violents, équipés et masqués tentent de déclencher des incidents en marge des cortèges. Gilets jaunes, dissociez vous des casseurs ! pic.twitter.com/lpjoqxhBqe — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) March 16, 2019

The actions mark the end of a two-month national debate that Mr Macron organised to respond to protesters’ concerns.

Protesters dismiss the debate as empty words and a campaign ploy by Mr Macron for European Parliament elections in May. They are angry over high taxes and policies seen as coddling the business world.

“Those who participated in this great debate are mostly retirees and upper middle class, meaning Macron’s electorate, even though we understood this great national debate was supposed to respond to the yellow vest crisis,” lawyer and yellow vest protester Francois Boulo told Europe-1 radio.

In their online appeal for Saturday’s protests, organisers said they wanted the day to serve as an “ultimatum” to “the government and the powerful”.

Press Association