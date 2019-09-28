News World News

Saturday 28 September 2019

‘French Spiderman’ arrested after high-rise feat in Frankfurt

Alain Robert has climbed many of the world’s tallest buildings.

French urban climber Alain Robert (AP)
French urban climber Alain Robert (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

An urban climber known as the “French Spiderman” has faces a fine after scaling a high-rise building in the German city of Frankfurt.

It took Alain Robert 20 minutes to scale the 502ft Skyper building in the heart of Germany’s financial capital early on Saturday.

ipanews_5b9c67b6-56c1-4c5f-85e7-38ee15bcedd6_embedded245645563
Mr Robert is led away by police (AP)

Upon his descent from the gleaming glass structure, the 57-year-old was met by German police who escorted him away.

Mr Robert has climbed many of the world’s tallest buildings, often without permission.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News