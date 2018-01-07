French singer France Gall dies aged 70
French pop singer France Gall, who collected hits and sold millions of albums over a four-decade career, has died at the age of 70.
Her agent Genevieve Salama said the singer died of cancer in the Paris region on Sunday.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that Gall "lasted through time thanks to her sincerity and generosity", leaving "songs known to all French".
Culture minister Francoise Nyssen praised a "timeless icon of the French chanson".
Gall won the 1965 Eurovision Song Contest for Luxembourg with the song Poupee De Cire, Poupee De Son (Wax Doll, Rag Doll), written by French composer Serge Gainsbourg.
AP
Press Association