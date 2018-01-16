French president urges more UK funding for Calais
Emmanuel Macron insisted France is doing “everything” to prevent migrants from illegally entering the UK.
French president Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to negotiate with the UK over better police cooperation to handle migrants in the French port of Calais – and is also seeking more money from Britain to help develop the city.
Mr Macron is visiting the northern city, where many migrants attempt to sneak across the Channel.
In a speech to security forces in the city, Mr Macron also said he wants the UK to take in more unaccompanied minors.
Mr Macron is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Theresa May in Sandhurst on Thursday.
He said France is doing “everything” to prevent migrants from illegally entering the UK, insisting: “Calais is not a back door to England.”
The city is the closest point between France and Britain, with two cross-Channel transport systems, the Eurotunnel and ferries.
Press Association