French president hails agreement struck by Libyan rivals

President Macron said at a press conference, after the gathering concluded in the French capital, that this was “the first time these Libyan leaders accepted to work together and approved a joint declaration”.

He said “now we have clear commitments for the country, an approved calendar” for December parliamentary and presidential elections.

LIVE | Réunis à Paris pour aider la Libye à trouver le chemin de la stabilité et de la sécurité. https://t.co/yykhj6vwsF — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 29, 2018

He said the presence of 20 countries and international conference in Paris shows “the support of the international community” toward the efforts of the Libyan leaders.