News World News

Tuesday 19 February 2019

French police kill suspect after knife attack in Marseille

The official could not confirm the identity of the attacker or the nature of the attack.

Rescue workers at the site, after an incident, in Marseille (Claude Paris/AP)
Rescue workers at the site, after an incident, in Marseille (Claude Paris/AP)

By Thomas Adamson, Associated Press

Officials in the French city of Marseille say a knife-wielding man has been shot dead after he allegedly attacked several people on a major street.

French media report at least two pedestrians were injured in the knife attack that took place late on Tuesday afternoon, but none of their lives were considered to be in danger.

ipanews_e53c6282-6c45-4900-af56-d19ca2934120_embedded241296766
An investigating police officer looks at a gun after the incident in Marseille (Claude Paris/AP)

An official with the regional administration said there was no reason yet to think the attack was terror-related, but information was sketchy.

The official could not confirm the identity of the attacker or the nature of the attack.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News