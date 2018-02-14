French police find remains of girl, nine, who went missing at Alps wedding

Grenoble prosecutor Jean-Yves Coquillat said investigators found some of Maelys De Araujo’s remains on Wednesday in a snow-covered ravine, six months after she went missing.

The prosecutor said chief suspect Nordahl Lelandais told investigators on Wednesday that he killed her accidentally, hid the body and then returned to the wedding party before eventually dumping the body in the ravine.

Lelandais had also been a guest at the wedding in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, near the mountain city of Chambery.