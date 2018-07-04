News World News

Wednesday 4 July 2018

French police and protesters clash after officer shoots dead young driver

Interior minister Gerard Collomb condemned the violence.

A firefighter works to extinguish a burning vehicle in Nantes (Franck Dubray/AP)
A firefighter works to extinguish a burning vehicle in Nantes (Franck Dubray/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

French authorities have called for calm after clashes between protesters and police in the city of Nantes.

The violence broke out overnight after an officer shot dead a 22-year-old driver who was trying to avoid a police checkpoint.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb condemned the violence.

ipanews_2f0ffe3a-0a5c-4794-ad36-fa1bf441a62c_embedded237371167
Police officers watch a car burning in Nantes, western France (Franck Dubray/AP)

Prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation and police also opened an internal inquiry looking at the officer’s actions and his decision to use a firearm.

Protesters in Nantes clashed with police, throwing Molotov cocktails and burning cars and rubbish bins. They also set fire to shops and buildings in three poor neighbourhoods across the city.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News