Friday 30 November 2018

French PM to meet protesters amid anger over taxes

Demonstrations in Paris last week over the cost of living degenerated into violence.

Demonstrators, called the yellow jackets, demonstrate at a crossing in Port de Bouc, southern France (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

French prime minister Edouard Philippe is due to meet protest leaders in an effort to calm tensions over rising taxes.

The government’s move comes amid calls for fresh action on Saturday across France, including on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where a protest last weekend degenerated into violence.

The aftermath of protests on the Champs-Elysees last week (AP)

Motorists protesting against a fuel tax hike have been joined since by farmers, white-collar workers, retirees and others as part of the “yellow jackets” movement, which now involves a broad range of demands related to the country’s high cost of living.

Their list of demands include tax cuts, the creation of a citizens’ assembly, state-funded subsidies to help companies increase hiring, higher pensions and a higher national minimum salary.

