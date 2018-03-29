French PM leads funerals for victims of extremist attack

The ceremonies are taking place in the quiet Aude region that was the site of a deadly carjacking, gun spree and supermarket hostage-taking.

The son, second right, of victim Jean Mazieres reacts with relatives and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, during a ceremony for three victims of last week’s extremist gun rampage in Trebes, southern France (Fred Lancelot/AP)

Mr Philippe spoke to families of the victims and local residents in Trebes as the funeral convoys of Herve Sosna, Christian Medves and Jean Mazieres arrived – and their coffins were put on display in a large square.

Mr Mazieres, 60, was killed by attacker Redouane Lakdim during the carjacking; Mr Medves, 50, was shot in the supermarket, where he worked as a butcher; and construction worker Mr Sosna, 65, was a customer in the supermarket.