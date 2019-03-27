News World News

Wednesday 27 March 2019

French pilot hailed as hero for role in 1976 hijacking drama dies aged 95

Michel Bacos refused to leave the passengers who were later freed by Israeli commandos at Entebbe, Uganda.

Michel Bacos, centre left, is reunited with his wife, 2nd left, and son at Orly Airport near Paris, France, as the 12-member crew of the hijacked Air France Airbus jetliner and 14 passengers returned home from Tel Aviv after a week-long stay at Entebbe Airport (AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A French pilot who is remembered as a hero for his actions in the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane to Uganda’s Entebbe airport has died at the age of 95.

Michel Bacos was awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest decoration, for refusing to leave the passengers after the plane was hijacked and grounded.

Some 110 hostages were held in the airport terminal for nearly a week by seven pro-Palestinian hijackers before Israeli commandos freed them.

The control tower at Entebbe airport (PA)

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said in a statement that Mr Bacos died on Tuesday in the southern French city.

“By refusing with bravery to quit in the face of anti-Semitism and barbary, he honoured France,” Mr Estrosi said.

Four hostages were killed along with the terrorists.

