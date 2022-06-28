French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

France’s lower house of parliament has elected Yael Braun-Pivet, from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, as its new speaker – the first woman to hold the post.

The National Assembly opened its first session on Tuesday since legislative elections this month shook up France’s political landscape, depriving Mr Macron’s party of its majority.

Mr Macron’s alliance still has the most seats, but no longer enough to comfortably adopt laws.

The leftist Nupes coalition is the biggest opposition force, and hopes to challenge Mr Macron’s plans to cut taxes and raise the retirement age.

The far-right party of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen won a record number of seats, and is expected to press for anti-immigration policies.