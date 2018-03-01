French MPs call for fines over sexist catcalls and offensive comments

The group of five MPs submitted proposals to the government including a fine for “comments, behaviour or pressure of a sexist or sexual character” that is degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive.

Details of how the fines would be enforced are unclear.

The state secretary for women’s rights, Marlene Schiappa, suggested a similar fine last year. She is among government members preparing the sexual violence and harassment Bill, to be finalised later this month.