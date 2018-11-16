French minister claims Brexit backers lied to voters

France’s finance minister has called some British politicians “liars”, saying they tricked voters into thinking leaving the EU would be easy and in their interests.

As Prime Minister Theresa May battles to save her Brexit plan, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said: “The truth is that Brexit could end with a nightmare.”

Mr Le Maire defended the European Union’s single market, calling it a “considerable force” in global trade and warned that Britain could face “economic disaster” if it leaves.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is among the strongest defenders of the EU and is trying to limit the damage to the bloc from Britain’s exit – and ensure that Brexit does not encourage other EU members to leave.

Mr Le Maire was speaking to a conference in Paris on reforming the global trade system.

